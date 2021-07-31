Kartik Aaryan Starrer 'Captain India' In Trouble, Due To Plagiarism Accusations?

Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja recently announced that they have confirmed Kartik Aaryan, for their upcoming film Captain India, directed by Hansal Mehta. Just a day after the news came out, Subhash Kale who has been working on a similar project, Operation Yemen, accused them of plagiarism saying that the idea was their's first and they were working on it since 2016.

Subhash Kale said that he hasn’t reached out to the makers of Captain India but they will take action once the plot of the film is revealed. He says “Even if the scripts of both films are different, the storyline would be the same and hence both films would also be similar, and this can’t happen.” He reportedly revealed that they are in talks with many actors like Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal who are interested in the film, and they will start shooting by December 2021, come what may.

Do you really think that the Bollywood industry which is full of big brand names and professionals should have to face such instances of plagiarism? Don't you think the makers of Captain India are in huge trouble and they might even have to cancel the production of the film?