Kartik Aaryan on stepping out from Karan Johar's production, 'Dostana 2'

A lot was said and written about Kartik Aaryan's ouster from Karan Johar's production, Dostana 2, however, both the Karan and Aryan maintained silence over the matter.

Now, while promoting his upcoming film Dhamaka in RJ Siddharth Kannan's show, Kartik has finally opened up about what he feels. Talking about how the negative stories about him that deeply affected his family members, he said, "A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself."