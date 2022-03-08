Kartik Aaryan's female fan offers to pay him Rs 20 crore to marry her! Is this PR or what?

Karthik Aryan had recently shared a post on his Instagram where he was seen with a small girl, who was saying one of his famous dialogues from his recent movie, Dhamaka. Like always, fans went crazy on the comment section. Karthik was seen interacting with his fans on the comment section. One fan even proposed to the actor and offered him ₹20 crore. The comment read, "Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi" for which the actor responded, "Kab" and then the fan responded saying, "Abhi aa jao."

People have found this interaction quite funny whereas some section of people assumes that, this can maybe be a PR stunt. We all know Karthik Aryan isn't in demand any more after the whole Dharma drama.

Do you think this is a PR stunt or just another funny interaction between the actor and fan?