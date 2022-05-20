Kartik Aryan has done his best! Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!

Bollywood will have to give way to new talent. Kartik Aaryan is not a bad choice. he has proved his acting skills with several movies. Let's just not be so harsh on him and watch the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa without comparing his performance with that of Akshay Kumar's.

It is not that I'm not a fan of Akshay Kumar. I love his acting skills and the way he carries himself. However, I really do not mind looking at some younger faces doing the roles which we thought were meant just for Akshay Kumar.