Kartik Aryan - Sara Ali Khan love story; Why it couldn't work

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were once the talk of the town on social media. The two first admitted to having a crush on one other, went to see a movie together, were frequently seen together, and even collaborated on a film. They quickly unfollowed one other on social media, however.

Sara and Kartik began dating while filming Love Aaj Kal. Despite the fact that they never publicly confirmed their relationship, they were frequently seen together and frequently shared their lovey-dovey photos on social media. So, where did it all go wrong?





According to a report, Sara's mother, Amrita Singh, was not pleased with Sara dating Kartik Aaryan or anyone else at this time of her career. Amrita Singh had numerous romances with the top stars of the day, and she is well aware of how these affairs harmed her career. She didn't want Sara Ali Khan to go through anything similar, so she continued interfering and telling Sara to quit the relationship.





According to multiple sources, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have decided to separate in order to focus more on their respective careers. Their relationship had been hogging all the attention for a few months, and they didn't like it. Sara and Kartik apparently chose to stop their relationship because they want to focus more on their professional lives.





What do you think the real reason is?



