Kartik aryan singed Kabir khan's next?

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of his most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.





The actor just revealed his upcoming film with Kabir Khan.





Kartik revealed his upcoming project on Instagram on Monday, July 19. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Kabir Khan and co-produced by Kabir and Sajid Nadiadwala.





In this film, which is based on an intriguing true story, Kartik reportedly appears in a never-before-seen avatar. The story's specifics are kept a secret.





The aforementioned film is rumoured to be a huge entertainer and is anticipated to be produced on a significant scale. The film is expected to start production the following year.





By talking about Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Kartik and Sajid were able to establish a rapport and have since decided to work on other projects. Satyanaran Ki Katha will start soon, but Kartik will begin work on the Kabir Khan movie for NGE in the following year.