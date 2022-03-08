The Kashmir Files: 3 reasons to watch this epic Anupam Kher starrer political drama

Story- 'The Kashmir Files,' as the title suggests, is a factual account based on video interviews with first-generation victims of the Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It's a heartbreaking story about the anguish, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits, and it raises important concerns about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.





Cast: Anupam Kher has taken this role very personally and connects with the character making it an amazing performance. Not just him all other actors have also nailed it.





Screenplay and realistic approach- We know this is based on real incidents and hence the screenplay and plots make it worth a watch.