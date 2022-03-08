The Kashmir Files has left a huge impact on Bollywood and the audience. This is what Yami Gautam has to say...

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar. The story revolves around Kashmir Pandit's killings. The film has been in the news since a few days now. 1. Because of its release 2. The political angel and 3. Bollywood's take on the whole controversy. Not many Bollywood celebrities have spoken about the film openly. There are few stars like Yami Gautam who have given their views on the same. The actress took to her twitter handle and tweeted in response to her husband's tweet and wrote, "Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through." "But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth."





What are you views on this? I personally loved the film and would recommend everyone to watch it at least once.