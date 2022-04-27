Katch Up With K-Pop| Are BLINKs losing interest in BLACKPINK?

Seems like BLINKs are losing their patience while waiting for BLACKPINK for the past 19 months. Fans will obviously feel frustrated without any group comeback or content. Have BLINKs really moved on?

The group had its last comeback in October 2020. Although the members are active as models, brand ambassadors, etc, it's just not enough for some fans. BLINKs are disappointed that the girls are only allowed to work on their social media presence.

However, the members did solo projects last year. But it just doesn't make sense to be inactive as a group, when they're the most popular girl group on the planet right now. Many BLINKs shared that they moved on and changed their ultimate favorites.

Are BLACKPINK's comeback schedules not doing favours to them? Has BLACKPINK's hiatus made them lose fans instead of increasing the demand and hype?