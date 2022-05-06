Katch Up With K-Pop| Did HYBE make a mistake by debuting LE SSERAFIM'S Garam?

HYBE's new girl group 'LE SSERAFIM' just debuted and member Kim Garam, who was accused of being a bully is now being ignored by K-netizens. Does she deserve all that hate?





During the debut showcase, she got noticeably fewer cheers. When the group was exiting a car and entering a building, Yunjin got the most reaction but the crowd went dead silent when Garam appeared.





When Garam did 'aegyo', the crowd was silent. But when Kazuha and Yunjin did 'aegyo', there was a much louder reaction. HYBE stated earlier that the bullying accusations are cleverly and maliciously created in order to defame Kim Garam even before her debut. But the official statement is clearly not considerable for some K-netizens.





Should HYBE have delayed the promotions until her problem was sorted out? Or are K-netizens overreacting about the scandal? Do you think Garam deserved to debut even with her bullying scandal still ongoing?