Katch Up With K-Pop| Does Jay Park deserve so much hate?

Jay Park's post on Instagram in which he was with Jungkook of BTS received massive backlash from netizens. Does he really deserve all that hatred?

Jay Park had previously expressed that he wanted to meet BTS but he never got the chance to do so. However, after the Las Vegas BTS concert Jungkook met up with Jay Park and the latter wrote a sweet caption- "after I met Jk I can definitely see why they get so much love. Humble ambitious and talented". Jungkook also shared the post on his IG.

While many fans responded by saying that they would like a collaboration from the duo as they met us in a studio, on the other hand, fans also expressed that they disliked the idea of the two catching up.

Jay Park received backlash from many netizens as they brought up his past and recent controversies. Many have been spreading rumours that Jungkook was forced to meet Jay and take a picture. The hashtag #jkhostagesitutation began trending on Twitter.

Jay Park always addresses his controversies directly and he did so once again. He tweeted using the hashtag "Hope everyone keeps safe and healthy. Peace and love to all humans #jkhostagesituation".

As far as netizens are concerned, is Jungkook a small child who can't make decisions on his own? Does he need to be held hostage to do something? He is mature enough to decide who he wants to meet and be associated with. Secondly, does Jay Park deserve so much hate just for meeting a global star who he always wanted to meet? He has contributed a lot to the Korean Music Industry despite his controversies.