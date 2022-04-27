Katch Up With K-Pop| Hot take but HYBE's management is not the best

HYBE recently reported about BTS Jimin's house being seized due to unpaid health insurance. Is the timing of this news and his OST release a coincidence? Does this news even need to be reported to fans?

Apparently, Jimin got four separate notices regarding his health insurance bills. However, it was ignored, which caused the government officials to seize his home. HYBE then revealed that it is their fault and not Jimin's. The company said that they receive all the bills and manage artists' personal finances. When this happened way back at the end of last year, Jimin was abroad and didn't know about this. But when he came to know, he paid all the overdue health insurance premiums.

Many suspect the timing of this news, as it came out on the same day as Jimin's OST was going to be released. Fans think it's a bizarre attempt to spoil Jimin's first OST release. Also, the fact that it happened way back in January.

Do you think HYBE needs to level up its management? If the company is handling the artist's personal finances, they better do it right. Do you think the timing of the news was calculated as well? Meanwhile, as fans, do you think we need to be reported about this matter?