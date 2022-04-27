Katch Up With K-Pop| Is LE SSERAFIM's debut impactful enough?

HYBE Labels, the home to artists like BTS, Seventeen, and TXT just launched their first girl group LE SSERAFIM. But many feel that their debut song is flat and empty. Will they be impactful enough like ITZY or Aespa?

Many fans are unimpressed, as the music video 'Fearless' didn't really have a bridge to showcase their vocals or even a dance break. The song itself is 2:48 long which is quite short and had the same tone from the starting till the end, with no climax and impact.

LE SSERAFIM seemingly had very expensive teasers, and now fans are baffled that this is what came out of it. Be it music video, song, or outfits, everything felt lowkey.

However, many are glad that the group didn't go for the typical loud songs and didn't follow the current trend.

Was going 'minimal' for a debut song a smart choice? Was the song underwhelming for you? Or are you satisfied with their debut? Were you expecting more?