Katch Up With K-Pop| Were people xenophobic towards NCT's Johnny at the Met Gala?

Johnny attended the Met Gala! But someone mistook him for BTS. Then the paparazzi assumed he doesn't speak English when he was actually born and raised in Chicago. Isn't this sad?

Johnny literally looked straight out of a dream with that black blazer, long cape, and slicked hair with a few strands in the front. It was a celebratory night but still, Johnny became a victim of racism that night.

It was crowded and noisy with all the fans and paparazzi. People were asking Johnny to pose for the camera and looks like one of the paparazzi went impatient. The guy said "He doesn't understand a word I'm saying. F*ck."

Netizens were shocked to listen to his racist remarks especially considering that Johnny was from Chicago and fluent in English. It was rude of him to assume that Johnny doesn't understand English just because he is Asian.

The video from the original poster went viral with over 300K views on Twitter. A similar event happened last year with Rosé during the Met Gala. When Rosé walked out, two men were heard discussing "Who is that? Who is that?". The other person replied "Ling Ling?". It's a racial slur used by ignorant people who stereotype Asians.

While making stereotyping Asians is xenophobic, is assuming someone can't speak English racist? Or does it just show a lack of proper research? Do you think the photographer deserves to be canceled for this?