Katch Up With K-Pop| Will BTS finally come to India?

Several airports across the world are tweeting lyrics of BTS, including Delhi and Hyderabad Airport! Will BTS come to India or we're just clowning ourselves!?





BTS has not reacted to this trend yet, but ARMYs are confused about what to assume. The airports used hashtags like #AirportTwitter, #BTS, and #BTSARMY and went for the purple theme with the pictures. Delhi Airport's account wrote, "Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight". Meanwhile, Hyderabad Airport wrote, "Get BTS on that line cause this is a.. Cool shade, stunner. And you don't know we stop".





Over 40 airports picked up the trend. Some are saying it's a marketing strategy picked by airports to mark their cities for BTS's future tours. Because Las Vegas got a boom of passengers recently when BTS did a concert there. While others believe that the group might be actually embarking world tour in these cities.





It is unclear why suddenly the airports have been tweeting about BTS. However, ARMYs are loving this trend for sure! What do you think? Are they hinting at a world tour?