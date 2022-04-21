Katch Up With KPOP| Does BTS deserve military exemption?

BTS members are soaring up in popularity, and so is South Korea. Millions around the world are exploring Hallyu because of BTS. Does that mean BTS shouldn't sacrifice a short period of their lives for mandatory military service?

Korean Law states that every male individual from 18-28 has to do mandatory military service for at least 18 months. They have exemptions only for people with physical disabilities, and medal-winning athletes or classical musicians who represent South Korea in competitions like the Olympics, etc.

Meanwhile, BTS has topped Billboard's Hot 100 Chart, received a Grammy nomination, and whatnot. But their success is more of individual success. Their primary objective is the promote themselves and their music. Thus, their personal achievements can't really be called South Korea's achievements.

Even if BTS isn't sent to the military, it will be unfair to many Korean artists who have done their parts to promote Hallyu. Be it actor Lee Minho, Gangnam Style sensation PSY, EXO, BIGBANG and etc.

Yes, we all can agree that BTS is much bigger than the whole Kpop and Kdrama scenario. They have contributed a lot by increasing the country's economy. It's because of them, that many are visiting South Korea, learning the Korean language, cuisine, fashion, and more. But does that mean they should be exempted from mandatory military service?

However, as non-Koreans, we don't really have a take on it. But as ARMYs and Kpop fans, what are your opinions? Should BTS go to the military or not?