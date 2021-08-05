Kate trailer out: I am shocked; what are your thoughts?

Netflix has dropped another trailer of a film, Kate, directed by Cedric Nicholas Troyan. The film is about a girl named Kate (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who has been poisoned and has only 24 hours to take revenge on her enemies. On the course of her journey, she will bond with the daughter of one of her victims. A relentless criminal power-packed action drama will be streaming on Netflix from September 10. The trailer has action sequences that gave me spine-chills. What about you? Would you be watching this film? What are your thoughts?