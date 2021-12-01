Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to get married TODAY or TOMORROW, according to reports

Every day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's speculated wedding takes on a new twist, and fans can't get enough of this newest B-town couple about to tie the knot. The couple is expected to marry in a resort in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. For their wedding celebrations, the full resort of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, has been leased. Recently, word came out that the fort's suites are fully occupied, with no rooms available for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding dates.





While the Rajasthan wedding preparations are in full swing, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be marrying in a special court wedding ahead of the main wedding event. In Mumbai, the court wedding could take place as early as today or tomorrow.





To sign the wedding contract, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would require three witnesses.





In the presence of their family and close friends, the couple will marry under the Special Marriage Act of 1954. The couple is likely to leave for Rajasthan shortly after the court wedding. Sawai Madhopur is known for safaris because it is the gateway to Ranthambore National Park, and a safari is included in the trip for guests. Vicky Kaushal will be in the Raja Man Singh Suite, while Katrina Kaif will be in the Rani Rajkumari Suite. Both suites are said to cost Rs 7 lakhs for a single night's stay.





Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will marry in a Hindu wedding ceremony in front of their respective families and friends. Apart from that, the wedding is expected to attract the majority of B-A-listers. town's Due to the current Omicron concern, the couple has scaled back their wedding plans, and a special banquet will most likely be planned in Mumbai for guests who will be unable to attend the wedding in Rajasthan.