Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Get Hitched Soon?

The news of the rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating, has been doing the rounds of the industry for a while now. Their frequent visits to each other's house, and other actors confirming their relationship among many other speculations, prove that they might have been seeing each other since a long time. Both the actors have decided to be silent about the on-going rumours and neither of them have confirmed or denied these speculations yet.

Among these rumours and Katrina Kaif turning 38, fans have been wondering if the actress is getting married. These speculations have sparked due to Salman Khan's close friend and stylist, Ashley Rebello, recently wishing Katrina Kaif on her birthday by sharing a picture of hers in a bridal gown, saying that he hoped he would see her as a bride soon. Looks like the actress has received Salman's blessing in disguise. Is marriage really on the cards for Katrina Kaif in the near future? And if yes, is Vicky Kaushal the lucky guy?