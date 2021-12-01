Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been charged for obstructing a road leading to a temple in Rajasthan

The wedding festivities for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have begun, with the couple and their families heading for their wedding venue, Rajasthan, late Friday evening. The pair stayed at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

The entire resort has been leased for the wedding, with the nicest suites reserved for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and all other suites and rooms reserved for guests. The wedding festivities will stretch for the majority of the week, and security will be tight.

While the wedding is generating a lot of buzz, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal appear to have run into difficulty shortly after arriving in Rajasthan. Rajasthan-based counsel Naitrabind Singh Jadoun has filed a complaint with the District Legal Services Authority against Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, the manager of Six Senses resort, the resort itself, and the district collector. What is the cause of the complaint? The main road in front of the Six Senses hotel has been closed.

As soon as the couple arrived at the resort, the Six Senses For Barwara personnel shut down the main road leading to the property. The same road also leads to the Chauth Mata Temple, which is frequented by devotees on a daily basis. Devotees are unable to approach the temple due to the road closure, which is causing them significant inconvenience. From December 6th to December 12th, the major road connecting Six Senses and the temple was closed.

The advocate clarified his position by saying that he sends his compliments and best wishes to the couple and that he does not want the wedding to be called off. His main complaint is that the route is closed, and he wants it reopened so that devotees can travel through. After gaining permission from the region's District Collector, the security team closed the route.