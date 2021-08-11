Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hiding their relationship or avoiding paps after watching Shershaah together?

This comes post Harshvardhan Kapoor's confirmation that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are dating. The rumoured couple was recently spotted at the screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah. While we, as the audience, are not entitled to know every detail of Bollywood actors' personal lives, the "hide and seek" angle was brought in again. There's people both following media reports of the two and those who feel that we're being too invasive.





After the screening, Katrina seemed to step back and wait for a while as Vicky Kaushal left the area and then went on to leave the premises as well. The conscious decision to not be spotted leaving together can be because the pair want to keep speculations under the wraps.





Or is it because they don't want to be hounded by the media? Either way, are you interested to have them make some official statement or do you respect that they're keeping mum about it despite so much talk?