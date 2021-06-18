Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might tie the knot by the end of this year.

Recently in an interview, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor spilled out the truth about Vicky and Katrina's secret dating life. He said " Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true". however he quickly realized that he just gave too much information and that he might get in trouble for it. Personally I feel it all started brewing back in 2019 at Star Screen Awards where Vicky Kaushal openly flirted with katrina Kaif and even made an indirect marriage proposal that too in front of Salman Khan, to which Katrina’s smile said it all.

Later they were even seen wishing each other on birthdays and attending Diwali parties together. Looks like the two most eligible singles of B town are now mingled. A journey that started from being friends has now reached to the point of being lovers.

Wouldn’t be much surprised if the two decides to tie the knot by the end of this year. I really like them together and would love see their wedding so who all are shipping for Vicky and Kat?



