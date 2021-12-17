Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will hold a glitzy Mumbai reception on December 20?

On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married, and the Bollywood power couple returned to Mumbai after their wedding festivities and a brief honeymoon in an undisclosed location. While the wedding was lavishly staged at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, the honeymoon destination, which had been speculated to be the Maldives, was kept a secret by the stars. While it was first reported that the couple would hold a Mumbai celebration on December 15 before beginning their shoots for upcoming projects, the reports turned out to be false.





According to recent reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will now take place in Mumbai on or before December 20. The wedding destination was initially suggested as Taj Lands End, but it has since been discovered to be the JW Marriott in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will guarantee that all Covid regulations are strictly adhered to, and the guest list will be established to ensure that the protocols are followed. The reception is scheduled for the evening of December 20th, and most of Bollywood is expected to attend.





Katrina Kaif and her family have a lot of fun and excitement throughout the Christmas season. The pair apparently desired to complete all wedding celebrations so that they could spend Christmas with their families and loved ones in peace. The Mumbai reception is for members of the Bollywood community who were unable to attend their Rajasthan wedding due to Covid. Katrina Kaif is said to be wearing a specific Indian weave rather than the usual Benarasi saree worn by most Bollywood brides. The couple chose Sabyasachi for all wedding activities, thus the reception dresses and accessories are likely to be Sabyasachi.