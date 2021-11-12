At Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's anticipated wedding, all Bollywood stars are expected to perform

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, both from Bollywood, are rumoured to be dating. Fans have been shipping the two since word of their supposed romance began to circulate, and rumours of their roka ceremony around Diwali also surfaced a few weeks ago. While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have not acknowledged their rumoured romance, new developments have revealed the names of all the Bollywood celebs who would be seen dancing at their rumoured wedding. So, who are these people going to be?





Katrina Kaif is close friends with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and filmmaker Kabir Khan. They're two of the first performers to be announced for the actress' rumoured nuptials. Mini Mathur, Kabir khan's wife, is said to be joining the filmmaker for a special performance.





Moving on, Varun Dhawan, another Bollywood pair and close friend of Katrina Kaif, is said to be shaking a leg with his lovely wife, Natasha Dalal.





And if that wasn't enough, filmmaker Karan Johar is expected to dazzle the audience with his performance. After all, who can forget his 2018 wedding dance performance with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja?





Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood's other alleged pair, are also said to be attending the unverified Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding. They, too, are said to have made viewers fall in love with their performance at the purported wedding, much like Shershaah.





And, after all, what would a wedding be without performances by the couple's siblings? Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister, and Sunny Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal's brother, are reportedly said to have organised a special performance for the suspected pair.





Only time will tell if this wedding is indeed happening or if rumour mills are doing what they do well - spreading unverified information. In the meantime, neither Katrina Kaif nor Vicky Kaushal has confirmed that they are dating.





