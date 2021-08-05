Are personal questions that are asked to celebrities during interviews insensitive?

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone have all been asked odd questions when they're promoting films. The commonality here is that many of the questions asked seem out of touch or personal. During the promotions of Zero, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have been asked whether Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan is a better co-star. Which honestly would be an awkward question during the promotion of a film.

That aside, even Deepika Padukone who is generally very composed during press events had expressed anger over the media coverage of a dress she had worn once. I'm not discussing chat shows which would be an altogether different matter, but interview processes during promotional events. Isn't it terrible when the reporting of entertainment isn't done well?

A lot of the questions asked such as which co-star one prefers might put actors on the spot, and create conflict later. So, shouldn't interviewers handle things in a more professional, sensitive way? What kind of questions do you think are appropriate to ask during movie promotions?