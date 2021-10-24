Katrina Kaif demands more money for Sooryavanshi from Akshay Kumar!

Both Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were seen at the Kapil Sharma show for the second time to promote their film Sooryavanshi. It was during the show when she got to know that Akshay is also the co-producer for their film, Sooryavanshi. The actor was shocked when she found out about his investment in the film.





So basically Kapil shared an uncensored clip on YouTube where she was seen praising Rohit Shetty for holding on to the film and doing a lot for the film. That's when Akshay Kumar interrupts her and says that what about me, did I not do anything for the film and she says that you also helped a lot. To that, he says, "main aadha producer hoon meri koi baat hi nahi Karta., I'm co-producer of the film." After that, she asks if she can get more money for the film Sooryavanshi!







