Katrina Kaif finds purpose in educating the girl child (2018)

Amid her films and modeling, the actress has been supporting an NGO called Relief Projects India (RPI) in Tamil Nadu along with her mother Suzanne Turquotte.The actor believes education is the first step for girls, and is working with school authorities to promote the idea among geographies in and around Mount View school in Madurai. Along with her mother, Katrina has been following up on the overall development of the school and actively promoting girl-child education. She has also contributed a part of her earnings from films and reality shows to the school.The actress further says that she intends to serve a larger cause of benefitting an entire society.

"It is about changing mindsets of people. We do hear about it in metros, but it’s not the same in rural India,”

According to Midday, an undisclosed source says that,

Katrina loves the work her mother is doing and posts about it on social media sometimes. However, she doesn't like to bring her contributions to attention. Since she is busy with her film commitments and hence cannot always visit the place, she donates money.

AMAZING WORK KAT.