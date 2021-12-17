Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her honeymoon picture!

Katrina Kaif shared a closer look of her Mehendi picture on her Instagram account. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9th and made all their fan go gala over it after sharing pictures from their wedding of Haldi, Mehendi and Shaadi.

Yesterday when Katrina revealed her entire mehndi look on social media all her fans started looking for Vicky Kaushal's name in it. Not only that some people even guessed her honeymoon spot as there was a seashore in her background. Many started saying that the Maldives is their Honeymoon destination.

Many of her industry friends like Neha Dhupia also commented with heart emojis after seeing Katrina's beautiful Mehendi!

Well if you ask me I already know where Vicky's name is placed on her hand so let's see if all of you can guess it right!

I actually searched all 5 letters in 5 minutes it's very easy guys! Let's see if you could do it!