Is Katrina Kaif going to take a break from Bollywood?

No, not at all...!!!





Katrina Kaif, Bollywood's most loved diva, has married the man of her dreams, Vicky Kaushal. Kat, on the other hand, was all set to continue filming for her upcoming film, Merry Christmas, with south superstar Vijay Sethupathi, just a few days after her big BIG Indian wedding!

Kat's next project with the south superstar is rumoured to be a remake of the Tamil classic Maanagaram.

"Our project is on schedule and goes on the floors in the third week of December with Katrina and Vijay, there are no changes in the plan," the film's producer Ramesh Taurani told Mid-Day about the new film Merry Christmas, which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.





Katrina's schedule appears to be jam-packed, and she does not appear to be taking a break anytime soon...!!







