Katrina Kaif is looking like an Autumn queen with Sabhyasachi's floral lehenga!

Katrina Kaif has restarted shooting for Sooryavanshi after a break of more than a year, and the images are all over social media. If there is anything in common among these two scenarios, it is the designer Katrina chose: Sabyasachi. The actor looked stunning in the designer's signature floral lehenga yet again.

Her hair was parted on the side and earrings were worn to complete the look. Her make-up was flawless, and we especially like how her eyes were done.





Katrina Kaif was seen with the film's director Rohit Shetty during the promotion. He was seen in a striped line blazer with a blue shirt and pants.





KatrinaKaif was seen wearing a floral lehenga for her Sooryavanshi movie promotion at The Kapil Sharma Show! This states that the actress like others is in love with wearing Sabhyasachi clothes!





Her recent floral red-orange lehenga is perfect for an Autumn magazine cover! What do you think?





Sooryavanshi arrives at your nearby theatres on November 5!!