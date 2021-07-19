From Katrina Kaif to Nora Fatehi, why is Bollywood obsessed with foreigners?

In the recently launched trailer of Ajay Devgn starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', I saw some scenes of Nora Fatehi. A Moroccan-Canadian citizen, Nora is undoubtedly a very talented dancer. She has proved it right a number of times with her chart-busting dance numbers like 'Dilbar' and 'Saaki Saaki.' But seeing her act in a film is quite strange.





Since she cannot speak Hindi properly and has difficulty understanding a lot of words. She is not the first and probably not the last foreigner in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful examples of an actress making it big in a country without knowing its language.





But a lot of others like Yana Gupta, Barbara Mori, Hazel Keech, etc vanished without a trace. Others like Nargis Fakhri and Sunny Leone have failed to find quality work because of their limited acting range and Hindi vocabulary. So what is this obsession of Bollywood with foreigners? When will it end?