Katrina Kaif is paying 75% of the wedding expense...

There have been many speculations of news regarding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. The latest one that we came across is that Katrina is paying 75% of the wedding bill and the other half will be paid by Vicky Kaushal.

As per the news, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have already reached their venue and are done with the Mehendi ceremony.

The actual wedding is on 9th December. The venue Six Senses Fort is free of cost as they would gain huge sales boost after such a high-profile wedding. Meanwhile, Katrina is signing most cheques for the other expenditures such as travel costs and security arrangements.