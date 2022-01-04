Katrina Kaif posted a picture with her Sabhyasachi mangalsutra!

Finally, we got to see the most important part of your after marriage thing which everyone waits to see on a newly wedded Bahu! Katrina Kaif who recently got married to Vicky Kaushal was also one of the actresses who chose Sabhyasachi as her wedding designer for her Shaadi. So when you choose to wear a Sabyasachi lehenga you also get his unique mangalsutra as a token of love from Sabyasachi himself!

Therefore, today Katrina Kaif posted a few pictures of her wearing the mangalsutra which she actually paired with her sweatshirt. Not only that but we also got a few glimpses of her new house in which she shifted with her husband Vicky Kaushal! Unlike others, Katrina Kaif looks very happy and the perfect homie wife in the picture!