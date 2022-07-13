Is Katrina Kaif pregnant?

Katrina Kaif is rumored to be pregnant. There is no official confirmation as of now but the reports are stating that the actress hasn't come out in the media after Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash only because of her pregnancy. Can this be true?

Usually, the actress would have made an appearance out in the public while going to the gym or airport. But ever since Kjo's birthday she hasn't made even one appearance in the public. To note, it has been a few weeks since the actress posted anything on her social media handle. Is she going to surprise her fans with a pregnancy announcement like Alia Bhatt? Netizens were trolling the actress after Alia Bhatt had announced her pregnancy last month. On the work front, Katrina is working on her latest film, Bhoot Police.