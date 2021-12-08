Katrina Kaif to reside next to her best friend Anushka Sharma's apartment!

We all know that Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are best friends with each other. It is always a girl dream to be neighbours with their best friend, and it looks like Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are gonna live that dream!

There were rumours gathering that Anushka Sharma's new neighbours are none other than Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Well, the rumours have turned true! After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied their knot in Rajasthan yesterday many celebs congratulated them with best wishes and one of them was Katrina's B-town best friend Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma posted a story on her Instagram and wrote," Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

This so exciting Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will be neighbours for life!