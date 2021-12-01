Katrina Kaif’s wedding dress is still a mystery

The wedding dresses worn by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have sparked a lot of interest. While the garments are still a mystery, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's residences have received a slew of luxury outfits. Katrina is rumoured to be wearing a pastel green bridal lehenga for the main ceremony, according to a recent article. If accurate, this will be a departure from the usual reds worn by Hindu brides. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the king of designers, is said to be designing the lehenga.





Sabyasachi is designing their wedding attire, according to a source close to the nuptials. Katrina has picked a raw silk number for her lehenga attire. We've seen celebs use silk wedding gowns since the material has a lovely sheen and a regal appeal, and Katrina looks like she'll do the same!



