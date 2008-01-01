Is Katrina Kaif an under-rated actor?

Before you jump to any conclusions, just hear me out. I know how Katrina Kaif used to act the same in all her movies in the early stage of her career. She, being one of the prettiest faces in the business, had an added advantage plus she could dance so very well coupled with her unparalled dedication to her craft, all of this made sure that she survived in the industry without having the need to actually act!

But times have changed. And I strongly believe that Katrina Kaif is an underrated actor in today's day and age. One can have a look at her recent filmography and deciede for themselves. I mean movies like Zero, Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs Of Hindustan and Jagga Jasoos, no matter what fate those movies faced, Katrina Kaif's performance in each one of those has only got better. Especially in Zero, I think she totally outperformed the entire cast of SRK and Anushka but still we don't see people recognize this fact very often.

One conclusion that I have arrived on is that she's just way too pretty that people can't focus on her acting only! What's your take on this?