Katrina Kaif wedding ring is a replica of Princess Diana's ring!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced yesterday on Instagram that they have finally married each other. They shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram of their marriage. In the pictures, Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing an iconic blue sapphire engagement ring from Tiffany&Co. This beautiful blue sapphire engagement ring costs 7.41 lakhs. Whenever we say a blue sapphire ring we always remember Princess Diana wearing this iconic ring on her finger.

Yes, that's true! Vicky Kaushal gave Katrina Kaif a replica ring of Princess Diana and it was taken from the Tiffany&Co store itself.

There is a slight design change in the statement ring of Katrina Kaif, the engagement rings shape is squared instead of its oval shape. The ring had cushion-cut tanzanite and a double row of round diamonds.

After Princess Diana's sudden demise the ring was passed down to her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who is often seen wearing it in public with adoration. Katrina Kaif is truly a princess and she looks so beautiful in her wedding attire!

Vicky and Katrina Kaif announced their wedding on Instagram and wrote " Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."