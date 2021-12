The recently wedded couple of B-Town Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal an hour back shared their Mehendi ceremony pictures and they just look like some Punjabi Mehendi gala!

I literally just want to get married, the multi-coloured ghagra looks just wow on Katrina Kaif.

Everyone looks so beautiful, the pictures look like it was a big fat Punjabi wedding straight from a Karan Johar film!