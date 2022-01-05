Is Katrina Kaif's birthday wish to Deepika Padukone the start of a new friendship?

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's fan wars are ongoing on this platform for a long, but recently something unexpected happened that made me shake.

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 36th birthday today. Fans and admirers took to social media to express their love and admiration for the actress on her special day. But surprisingly Katrina Kaif recently turned to Instagram to wish the birthday girl a happy birthday.

It's a never-ending debate about who's better, so why are fans so rash and polluting each other when Katrina and Deepika are cool with each other?

If I'm not mistaken, and according to reports, Katrina's public relations staff is very active, this could be another stunt pulled by the actress. Where folks are still not over after the Vicky-Katrina wedding and a Bollywood reception party was going to take place, this new omicron occurred. There were rumours that Deepika would be invited or attend the celebration, so we'll have to wait a little longer to find out what their status is. Until then, you can share your thoughts with me.