Katrina Kaif's dream of having a Royal Wedding in a Haveli comes true today

Katrina Kaif is getting ready to become a royal bride today, as she will marry Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. The wedding celebrations are well underway, with activities such as Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi completed.





The major wedding is expected to take place this evening in a traditional Punjabi ceremony that will include all Hindu traditions. There are also rumours of a white Christian wedding, though nothing can be confirmed at this time. The most important aspect of the wedding, though, is Katrina Kaif's greatest wish being realised.





Katrina Kaif stated in an interview in 2012 that she has always wanted to get married in a traditional Indian haveli in the royal style. Katrina's dream from 2012 is finally coming true as she prepares to marry in a big ceremony in Rajasthan today.





The wedding will take place at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur. The entire resort has been rented for the wedding, with all suites reserved for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's friends and relatives.





SHE MANIFESTED IT