Katrina Kaif's sisters walked her down the aisle!

Katrina Kaif walks down the aisle with her bridesmaid squad. These pictures make me all teary-eyed as she looks magnificent and alluring in these pictures. Katrina Kaif truly got her fairytale wedding with all the Punjabi wedding rituals done with so much fascination and grace.

I got so emotional after reading Katrina Kaif's caption, she wrote, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!"

It's always such an honourable moment for a bride when her family and friends give their blessings to have a happily married life! It must have been the most cherishable moment for Katrina Kaif!