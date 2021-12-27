Katrina not invited for Salman's birthday party

As Salman has turned 56 today he had hosted a party last night for all his friends. We saw so many big and small celebrities attending the party but did not see Katrina Kaif.

Do you think this is because he was not invited for her wedding?

Since Katrina got married to Vicky people have bee calling her a #snake because of her attitude towards the Khan family. Let's not forget that it was the Khan family who stood with her during her good and bad time and all this fame she has achieved today is only because of Salman.

What are your thoughts on this?