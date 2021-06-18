Kavya-Dhruv or Rishi-Dimple – which pair gives you more couple goals?

We met with Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) in the show Little Things. On the other hand, Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Koli) featured in Mismatched, but both on-screen couples have surely matched our hearts.

Well, both of the series are based on the romantic-comedy genre but according to my verdict, 'Little things' is more realistic in terms of the plot and the situations that Kavya and Dhruv face. No matter what, it’s the little things that express the most. The plot revolved around their lives and the different ups and downs that a relationship faces. In one of the seasons, they portrayed a long-distance relationship which we all can relate to, while in 'Mismatched', Rishi falls in love with Dimple at first sight. Is love that easy?

Rishi expresses his love then and there while saying, "Hello future Wife" only to receive a splash of full glass cold coffee from Dimple. We all remember that scene, don't we? Eventually, they grow their friendship in the series and fall in love only to fall out of it. Will they again fall back in each others' arms? We don't know that yet. For me, Dhruv-Kavya is the most imperfect, perfect couple because let's be honest nothing can be perfect, so what about you?