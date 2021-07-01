Is the Kay beauty hydrating foundation really a worthy buy?

Love dewy makeup? Then you should read ahead-

If you are anything like me and love a supple glowy and dewy makeup you might have come across Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation. I gave this a try to see if it really gives value to my skin for glow. Kay Beauty has always been a brand that supports minimal makeup that brings out your natural beauty and skin tone.

The Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation range currently has 20 shades with different undertones to match a spectrum of Indian skin tones. Each shade name comes with a shade number, a letter to denote the undertone of the foundation (Pink, Yellow, Neutral), and a shade name that denotes how light or dark the shade is (Light, Medium, Tan, Deep). I am happy that the brand has coded their shade names in this manner as it can help us find our match while shopping online. Also, it is great that they have included different undertones in each shade spectrum. While 20 is still not a huge number, it is a good start for a newly launched foundation range. As the name suggests, the Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation has a hydrating formula which in enriched with avocado and mango butter. It has a slightly liquidy, creamy consistency that feels cooling and hydrating on the skin. It blends really easily and offers a skinlike finish without looking cakey or streaky. One layer provides a medium coverage that hides redness, but stubborn blemishes will require a second layer. It does not make the skin look shiny but gives it a healthy glow that looks quite natural. Even those with extremely oily skin will find this finish suitable for their skin type. Those with dry patches may need a hydrating primer underneath. Another good thing is that this foundation sets within minutes and is almost transferproof after that. Overall, I am quite impressed with the formula of the Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation.