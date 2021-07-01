Kay beauty Matte Compact Review

MATTE COMPACT BY KAY BEAUTY So I received these in 6 shades some days before and I have been trying these for some time now. These compacts are a must have for all compact lovers. They come in 10 shades. Hope the brand extends the shade range to more . The luxurious ,sleek , rose gold packaging with K logo embossed is the feel. Its so so luxurious. I'm in shade 15OP Medium and it suits my skin tone perfect . Now how the brand has numbered their compacts. For e.g 15OP Medium (150 is the number that brand has put , P is your Pink undertone similarly you will find Y for Yellow and N for Neutral , and ofcourse than your skintone LIGHT , MEDIUM ,TAN or DEEP) Hope this clarifies the shade names. The compact is luxurious not only in terms of packaging but in terms of quality tooo. I personally feel it a dupe of CHARLOTTE TILBURY Airbrush Flawless Finish. The compact is very finely milled and it does not accentuates the pores rather it gives a very mattified even look. The only con i find is it does not has any applicator. It stayed for good 4 -5 hours as I tested for this time only. There is no shimmer in this. It gives a flawless matte look and absorbs extra oil sebium from face . Thats what I love. It has soft natural polymers and enriched with Hyaluronic acid ,vitamin e avocado butter and mango butter for boost of hydration and brightening too. I see even the 10 shades will suit maximum indian skintones. For price I feel it is at fraction of price so just grab it. Also in camera the look looks very airbrushed and flawless and it doesn't creates any flashback. Lastly i will be sharing my pics with this compact as the sungod blesses us with good sunlight. If you would like to purchase it please dm me for links. #makeuponthego #koveritright #bornoninstagram #productphotography