Kay Kay Menon in Bahrupiya deserves mention; what do you think?

A new teaser promo has dropped on Netflix and I can't stop admiring the fact that Kay Kay Menon is a great actor. Do you agree?





Srijit Mukherji's directorial flick Ray, a compilation of four stories will release on Netflix on June 25. Bahrupiya is one of the stories featuring Kay Kay Menon. The plot is about a simple man who works at a computer firm but has a passion for doing makeup. The story has many twists and turns and I cannot wait to discover his many identities. What are your thoughts?





We clearly need more of Satyajit Ray's stories as movies.