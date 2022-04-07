Kazuha of 'LE SSERAFIM' might be one of the most interesting Kpop idols yet, here's why
Kazuha, the 5th member of 'LE SSERAFIM' has such an interesting story. Apparently, she became a trainee in December and managed to be in the debut lineup in just 3-4 months. HYBE CEO has actually gone out of his way and reached the Netherlands to scout her.
She's a Japanese-born, trained ballet dancer. Not just an ordinary ballet dancer, she has received various awards for it. She might be multilingual, as she was in a Russian school and also a British one. She was in two prestigious ballet schools 'Bolshoi Academy' and 'The Royal Ballet School'. She is a Japanese who lived in the Netherlands and is now a Kpop idol. She literally sounds like a main character of a drama.
LE SSERAFIM already sounds like a unique group, as it has two IZ*ONE members, a ballet dancer, and an opera singer. I can't wait to see what the group has in store for us. Are you guys excited? What are your expectations? Which member caught your eye until now?