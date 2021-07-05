KBC Season 3 failed because SRK was compared to Amitabh Bachchan, what will happen to the show when Big B retires?

Amitabh Bachchan has been the host of Sony's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for the last 13 seasons with the exception of Season 3 when the actor was replaced by Shah Rukh Khan.





However, the audience did not react positively to this change and Season 3 of the show didn't do as well as its past seasons forcing the makers to get Big B back for the next season. The producer of the show, Siddharth Basu said that the reason behind the failure of season 3 of the show was because the audience compared SRK with Amitabh Bachchan. Even though, SRK did a great job with his charm and wit, he couldn't fill the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan.





Do you think the same will happen if SRK becomes the host again? We don't know for how long Big B can continue hosting the show and there has to be someone who takes over as the host of the show. Who do you think can do a good job?







