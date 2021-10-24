"Hometown Cha Cha Cha" star Kim Seon-ho was dropped from "2 Days 1 Night" and various other projects after his ex-girlfriend accused him of forced abortion. However, after Dispatch revealed the intimate details of their relationship, fans started to favour Kim Seon-ho again. These shifted gears helped Seon-ho to stay in his upcoming movie.





Meanwhile, "2 Days 1 Night" has been trying to edit out Kim Seon-ho's cuts as much as possible, but the fans recently uploaded a petition demanding Kim Seon-ho's return on the show and demanded to stop the "cancel culture."





Following the petition, KBS released a response to the fans' petition. On November 8, CP Lee Hwang-sun stated, ''There was a consultation process before we finally announced our position on his departure. The production team is also very sorry that we can't show the harmony of six members who've been together for two years and have shown good chemistry.''





Well, it looks like Kim Seon-ho will not be making a return on this popular variety show. Nevertheless, it looks like the "Start-up" actor is again getting back on his feet and will soon begin the shooting of his upcoming movie "Sad Tropics." Are you relieved to see Kim Seon-ho making a comeback?





Do you think the "cancel culture" can ruin lives if not stopped soon?